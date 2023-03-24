New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd  has unique football journey 

Shepherd said the Saints showed interest in him last year during free agency, but he returned to the Jets, for whom he totaled six sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 104 tackles in 73 games, with 12 starts.

"I think what attracted me most was just the increased opportunity," he said. "I went through free agency last year and they showed some interest then, it just wasn't the right fit at the time. But for them to come back this year, with the needs that they do have on defense, it's just a very strong offer and I was more than happy to oblige."

Shepherd said with the Saints, he hopes to be able to expand his role and display his full range of effectiveness.

"I guess a lot of people know me for my run-stopping ability and stuff like that, but I'm definitely able to get after the passer," he said.

He'll have the opportunity to do so, after showing that he can take opportunities presented on a non-traditional route and transform them into an NFL career.

"Growing up, Ajax in Canada, it was just home," Shepherd said. "For me, it was an opportunity to come play ball.

"I guess what I did see about the U.S. is just how much more developed their resources are toward football, funding, programming, things like that. So those were things that I kind of had to go without. Being in Ajax, there was a lot more private ball as opposed to playing in high school.