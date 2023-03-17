Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd.

- Grew up in Ajax, Ontario, and played youth football with the Ajax/Pickering Dolphins Football Club.
- Played college football at Simon Fraser University and Fort Hays State University. Left Simon Fraser because he no longer was able to pay tuition.
- In between leaving Simon Fraser and enrolling in Fort Hays State, worked in a plant nursery, electrical construction and at a cardboard box factory.
- After 2017 season at Fort Hays State, was named defensive player of the year in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
- Began NFL career in 2018 at right defensive end before moving to defensive tackle the next season; has six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 104 tackles in 73 career games, with 12 starts.
