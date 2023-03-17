Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd

Began NFL career at defensive end before moving to tackle

Mar 17, 2023 at 04:43 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Nathan Shepherd on Friday, March 17, 2023. Check out Nathan in action with the New York Jets during his NFL career.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd.

Nathan Shepherd

#- DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Fort Hays State
  1. Grew up in Ajax, Ontario, and played youth football with the Ajax/Pickering Dolphins Football Club.
  2. Played college football at Simon Fraser University and Fort Hays State University. Left Simon Fraser because he no longer was able to pay tuition.
  3. In between leaving Simon Fraser and enrolling in Fort Hays State, worked in a plant nursery, electrical construction and at a cardboard box factory.
  4. After 2017 season at Fort Hays State, was named defensive player of the year in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
  5. Began NFL career in 2018 at right defensive end before moving to defensive tackle the next season; has six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 104 tackles in 73 career games, with 12 starts.

Nathan Shepherd joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints
