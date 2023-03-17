New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Ty Summers

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Ty Summers, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Summers, 6-1, 241, was originally a seventh round draft pick (226th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 out of TCU. In three seasons with the Packers (2019-21) and splitting 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Saints, he has played in 52 regular season games with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles (23 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams stops. In four postseason contests for Green Bay from 2019-20, he has posted two solo tackles and three coverage stops.
In three games for Jacksonville in 2022, the San Antonio, Texas native posted four coverage stops. He joined New Orleans for the last three contests of the season and recorded two special teams tackles in his Saints debut, a Dec. 24 win at Cleveland.
In his college career, he totaled 315 tackles (166 solo), 23 stops for loss, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions in 50 career games.