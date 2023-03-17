Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Ty Summers

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Mar 17, 2023 at 05:22 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Ty-Summers-1920-031723
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
New Orleans Saints linebacker Ty Summers (center) runs out on the field with teammates Andrew Dowell (left) and Demario Davis (right) during the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers on January 8, 2023.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Ty Summers, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-Ty-Summers-2022

Ty Summers

#58 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 241 lbs
  • College: TCU

Summers, 6-1, 241, was originally a seventh round draft pick (226th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 out of TCU. In three seasons with the Packers (2019-21) and splitting 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Saints, he has played in 52 regular season games with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles (23 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams stops. In four postseason contests for Green Bay from 2019-20, he has posted two solo tackles and three coverage stops.

In three games for Jacksonville in 2022, the San Antonio, Texas native posted four coverage stops. He joined New Orleans for the last three contests of the season and recorded two special teams tackles in his Saints debut, a Dec. 24 win at Cleveland.

In his college career, he totaled 315 tackles (166 solo), 23 stops for loss, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions in 50 career games.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms on three-year contract with running back Jamaal Williams

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign punter Blake Gillikin

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Juwan Johnson on two-year contract extension

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back J.T. Gray on three-year contract extension

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Ugo Amadi

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: In four NFL seasons, the Oregon product recorded 112 tackles in 50 regular season games

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Derek Carr on four-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract extension

In two seasons with the Saints, Kpassagnon has played in 23 games with ten starts and has recorded 46 tackles (30 solo)

news

New Orleans Saints sign four to reserve/future contracts

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Receiver Keith Kirkwood and guard/center Josh Andrews elevated to active roster

Advertising