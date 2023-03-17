New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Ty Summers

Summers, 6-1, 241, was originally a seventh round draft pick (226th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 out of TCU. In three seasons with the Packers (2019-21) and splitting 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Saints, he has played in 52 regular season games with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles (23 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams stops. In four postseason contests for Green Bay from 2019-20, he has posted two solo tackles and three coverage stops.