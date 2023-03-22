Safety Johnathan Abram looks to add to his memories of the home team New Orleans Saints 

"I had a couple of teams that were interested," he said. "The decision came down to a couple of reasons – I've got the chance to play with some great guys, they've already had a great culture of playing defense here.

"It's close to home, which kind of makes sense for me. It means a little bit more when you're kind of playing for what they call the home team. I kind of got that same experience coming from college, I started out at Georgia and finished up at Mississippi State.

"And coming here, I look at the defensive backs who've played here, they've all pretty much had success whether they're here or whether they've left."

While his free agency process didn't take on college recruitment levels, Abram did have one hugely persuasive voice chime in: Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was with the Raiders from 2014-22, spanning the entirety of Abram's tenure.

"I talked to D.C. a few times," Abram said. "He helped persuade me to come here as well. He said the thing he wants to do is win the (NFC) South (Division), and move on and try to bring a Super Bowl back here to New Orleans. I'm on board with that."

Abram also will join former college teammate J.T. Gray, the Saints' safety who twice has been named All-Pro. The two played at Mississippi State in '17.

"J.T. is my guy," he said. "I look forward to going out there and competing with him every day, and flying around and making some plays on special teams with my guy."

As for the secondary, Abram said he'll slide into the role that coaches designate.