New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd

Shepherd, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league in 2018 as a third round draft pick (72nd overall) of the New York Jets out of Fort Hays State. He has appeared in 73 career games with 12 starts for the Jets, posting career totals of 121 tackles (60 solo) and six sacks for a loss of 55 yards.

A 6-4, 315-pound lineman, Shepherd played in all 17 games with three starts in 2022 and posted a career-high 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four stops for loss as part of a line rotation for a defense ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense (311.1 ypg.) and scoring defense (18.6 ppg.) and tenth in rushing yards per play (4.2 avg.).