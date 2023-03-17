Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd

Mar 17, 2023 at 04:43 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Nathan Shepherd on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Nathan Shepherd

#- DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Fort Hays State

Shepherd, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league in 2018 as a third round draft pick (72nd overall) of the New York Jets out of Fort Hays State. He has appeared in 73 career games with 12 starts for the Jets, posting career totals of 121 tackles (60 solo) and six sacks for a loss of 55 yards.

A 6-4, 315-pound lineman, Shepherd played in all 17 games with three starts in 2022 and posted a career-high 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four stops for loss as part of a line rotation for a defense ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense (311.1 ypg.) and scoring defense (18.6 ppg.) and tenth in rushing yards per play (4.2 avg.).

The Ajax, Ontario, Canada native started his college career at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia in 2012. He transferred to Fort Hays, where he played from 2015-17 and earned AFCA and D2Football.com first-team All-American honors and Associated Press second-team All-American recognition as a senior in 2017, when he finished with 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, receiving an invite to the 2018 Senior Bowl.

Nathan Shepherd joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

