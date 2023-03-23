Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints re-sign cornerback Isaac Yiadom to one-year contract

Mar 23, 2023 at 04:18 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed CB Isaac Yiadom to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Yiadom (pronounced YEAH-dum), 6-1, 188, was originally a third round draft pick (99th overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2018 out of Boston College. He has played in 70 games with 20 starts for Denver (2018-19), the New York Giants (2020), the Green Bay Packers (2021), the Houston Texans (2022) and the Saints (2022). Over five seasons, he has posted career totals of 107 tackles (76 solo), a split sack, one interception, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 17 special teams stops. The Worcester, Mass. native played in three games for the Texans to start the season, and then appeared in the final six contests for New Orleans, posting two coverage stops.

Advertising