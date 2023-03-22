New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach

Roach, 6-3, 290, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Texas. In three seasons with the Saints, he has played in 29 games with five starts, posting 52 tackles (25 solo), one sack, one interception, one pass defense, six quarterback hits and four stops for loss.

The Baton Rouge native was a valuable member of the team's defensive line rotation on the interior in 2022, when he played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 26 tackles (14 solo) and his first career sack.