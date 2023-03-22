New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Roach, 6-3, 290, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Texas. In three seasons with the Saints, he has played in 29 games with five starts, posting 52 tackles (25 solo), one sack, one interception, one pass defense, six quarterback hits and four stops for loss.
The Baton Rouge native was a valuable member of the team's defensive line rotation on the interior in 2022, when he played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 26 tackles (14 solo) and his first career sack.
In his college career in Austin, he appeared in 47 contests with 23 starts. As a senior in 2019, Roach made 40 tackles, including nine stops for a loss, three sacks, one pass breakup and blocked a kick, when he played in 13 games and made 12 starts.
