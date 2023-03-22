New Orleans Saints make versatile additions in defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and tackle Storm Norton

Norton, listed at 6-7, 317, played in 12 games for the Chargers last season and saw action at right tackle and left tackle in five of them. In 2021, he started 15 of 17 games at right tackle for the Chargers.

"At this point in my career, the experience part comes into it," Norton said. "You can never have too much depth on the offensive line. We play a real physical game up front, and we lay our bodies on the line. Being able to play both tackles is really valuable in this league. As an offensive lineman, you really just kind of do whatever it takes to help the team and make it be successful."

Each said New Orleans presented the best opportunity for success as a free agent.

"Talked to two teams, but we just came to the decision that this was the best opportunity for me, the best situation, the best fit," Johnson said. "This team has great history and winning culture, so it was no other option for me. I was like, let me just go ahead and get here and become a Saint as soon as possible."