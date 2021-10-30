New Orleans Saints defense faces Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady playing at highest level

The New Orleans Saints see what everyone else sees:

Tom Brady is on top of his game.

Tampa Bay's quarterback is on pace to have the best season of a career that already is more decorated than several holidays combined. Entering Sunday's game against the Saints (4-2) in the Caesars Superdome, the 44-year-old, three-time Most Valuable Player who has been the winning quarterback for seven Super Bowls – including last season – leads the NFL in touchdown passes (21), completions (203), attempts (303) and passing yards per game (325).

And the Buccaneers (6-1) currently lead the NFC South Division, which the Saints have won each of the previous four seasons.

"Overly impressive," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "It's impressive when you watch him after a game. He looks like he's 32, not only on the field. It's really amazing.

"I know there's a ton of work that goes into that, sleep, the regimen. It's interesting, everyone will marvel at it and talk about it. There are very few in the end that are willing to do every little thing that he's willing to do to excel. It's really impressive.

"He's playing some of his best football and this will be the seventh time that I've coached against him. You don't see much difference. I remember when I was at the Giants and he was drafted by the Patriots and we had joint practices. Then, he seemed young and that was before he became the starter. He would go on and be the starter that year and win his first Super Bowl, but he seemed young then.