New Orleans Saints tackle second straight regular-season elimination game

There wasn't a need to say it the previous four seasons.

In 2017, after opening the season with two losses, New Orleans reeled off eight straight wins, then lost and won another three of four, before the playoffs began with a home Wild Card game. In '18, it was a 10-game winning streak after a season-opening loss, then three more victories before the regular-season finale, to secure the top seed in the NFC.

In '19, the Saints split the first two games, won six straight, lost one, then won six of seven to earn their host spot for the Wild Card game. And in '20, they lost two of the first three before winning nine straight, and capped off the regular season with two more wins to again earn home field for the opening round.

This year, New Orleans hasn't been able to rip off streak that would enable it to enter the final two regular-season games with its playoff inclusion secured. But winning three of its last four does have the Saints in position to participate in the tournament if they handle their business and receive an assist from the Rams.

"It is a unique feeling in that sense, that it's the regular season," quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ said. "But we've been in these games before.

"Sure, obviously, last week was a must-win situation and we treated that week like it was a playoff game. And this week has more of a playoff feel for us, knowing that, man, if we don't win, we're for sure going home. So the mind-set is the same."

It's a mind-set that the Saints haven't had to adopt, with regard to the regular season, since 2016, when they opened the season with three straight losses, leveled out at 4-4, then lost four of the next five and didn't qualify for the playoffs.