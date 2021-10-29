David Onyemata, Mark Ingram set to make returns for New Orleans Saints on Sunday

Onyemata, too, has had a good feeling in practice this week. Jordan said the usually quiet Onyemata was unusually chatty Thursday.

"It feels awesome, being back with the guys, being able to be out there on the field with them feels really good," Onyemata said. "Being away for so long, you don't realize how much you kind of miss being around the system and the guys. From the get-go, you might take that for granted, but it actually feels good."

Ingram, who with 6,007 yards is 90 yards from becoming the Saints' all-time leading rusher, departed as a free agent in 2019, and played seven games for the Texans this season before being traded to the Saints this week. He hit the ground running in practice.

He said he didn't anticipate a move this season, but was pleased when he received word of the Saints' interest.

"It was crazy," said Ingram, who also is the Saints' all-time leader with 50 rushing touchdowns. "I didn't expect anything to happen. The trade deadline is in a week (Nov. 2), and I didn't anticipate being traded.

"I appreciate the Texans for being transparent and honest with me. They said the Saints called and they inquired about me and they want me, and they said that if it was any other team, this wouldn't even be a discussion. But out of respect for me and what I've done throughout my career and how I started here, they wanted to give me the option to make a decision and just let me sleep on it.

"(The Texans) gave me a chance. They believed in me. But to be able to have the opportunity to go back home where I started, and be able to help them fight for a championship is almost something that I couldn't pass up."

Back to McNorleans.

"My kids, they were born here, the first three," Ingram said. "I'm like, listen, I'm going to take you guys on a trip. You can go anywhere you want. Anywhere. They're like, 'Daddy, I want to go to McNorleans.' I'm like, McNorleans? I'm like, it's New Orleans.