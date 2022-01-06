New Orleans Saints offense hasn't been explosive, but has complemented defense with timely scores

"Maybe that (aggressiveness) has been dialed back a little bit in the nature that you're talking about, but I think Coach (Payton) has a really good feel for what our strengths our and then playing to those strengths. I think this year, we've had so many great team efforts and team wins. Sean just understands what that takes each week."

What it has taken this year, with this team – and the myriad obstacles it has faced on and off the field – is less offense than would be ideal, but enough to get the job done.

"At the end of the day, they have this idea of what it is going to take to win each game," Hill said. "As I look at statistics and everything else offensively, I think the No. 1 goal has been to win each game. Sometimes that required one thing from the offense and sometimes that required something else. Overall, I would say we are looking at the wins and the losses.

"So, I'm not getting caught up in the statistics of where we're at offensively the last few weeks or over the course of this season.