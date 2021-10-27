Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 8

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31, 2021

Oct 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Buccaneers Saints Football Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints begin Sunday what will be a two-game stretch of NFC South contests, starting when they host the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 60th overall meeting (regular season/postseason) between the two clubs since the Buccaneers first joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. Since 2002, the two teams have battled in the NFC South together as they are the only two clubs in the division to have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy on their shoulders.

New Orleans leads the regular-season series 37-21, including two consecutive season sweeps, however the Saints will be looking to eliminate the bad taste from last season's 30-20 NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Buccaneers as they used that momentum to become World Champions.

Head Coach Sean Payton is 18-10 against Tampa Bay in the regular season, having won the last five.

The stakes are high in the 4-2 Saints are looking to close in on the 6-1 Buccaneers in a close NFC South race. Upcoming Tampa Bay and Atlanta home matchups would allow New Orleans to make a move and improve their positioning as they seek to win their fifth straight division title.

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Joe Davis (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Compass Media Network

  • Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers for 2021 NFL Week 8. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Advertising