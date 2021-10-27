Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 8

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW
The Saints begin Sunday what will be a two-game stretch of NFC South contests, starting when they host the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 60th overall meeting (regular season/postseason) between the two clubs since the Buccaneers first joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. Since 2002, the two teams have battled in the NFC South together as they are the only two clubs in the division to have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy on their shoulders.
New Orleans leads the regular-season series 37-21, including two consecutive season sweeps, however the Saints will be looking to eliminate the bad taste from last season's 30-20 NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Buccaneers as they used that momentum to become World Champions.
Head Coach Sean Payton is 18-10 against Tampa Bay in the regular season, having won the last five.
The stakes are high in the 4-2 Saints are looking to close in on the 6-1 Buccaneers in a close NFC South race. Upcoming Tampa Bay and Atlanta home matchups would allow New Orleans to make a move and improve their positioning as they seek to win their fifth straight division title.
