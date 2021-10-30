New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | NFL Week 8

4. GRIND AWAY: Opponents essentially have to gain yards through the air against Tampa Bay, because the Bucs are even stingier than the Saints when it comes to defending the run. They allow 67.4 rushing yards per game – and that's after giving up 143 in their last game. Still, New Orleans will have to pound away and take three or four yards where it can get it, and call that success. And it will be, because that's the best way to keep the Bucs honest on defense. Running back ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿'s return can help, because having Ingram and Alvin Kamara on the field at the same time – with Kamara lined up in the slot or out wide – takes another defender out of the box and, possibly, creates some running space. The screen game could be important, too.