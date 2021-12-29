Saints Coach Sean Payton reflects on passing of John Madden

"So my early exposures were a lot of these production meetings, and I think I would call him a good friend, someone that I always felt was so even-keeled, down to earth and real. And very complimentary.

"I was young, extremely young (37 years old in New York). And I know it led to, a few years later, me in Dallas (as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach from 2003-05) going in to be interviewed by Al Davis and offered the Raiders job. That came from Madden to Al. Because when you're a former football guy and you get to go in and out of every building, like the production crews do, you get pretty familiar with the different coaches and players at each team."

Payton said he best remembered Madden in the television booth.

"I remember him most is the announcer," he said. "I recall when he was a head coach, and yet, through the larger part of my football days, I remember the voice, he and Summerall and the games that they would cover. Years later, I'm in the NFL and he's covering our games and that was kind of a cool honor."

OFF DAY FOR SAINTS: Wednesday was an off day for New Orleans, but players who missed the Monday night game due to Covid-19 protocols should be returning as the week progresses.

"We take the Monday night schedule, kick it back a day," Payton said. "Would we have them all today? No. But with the new protocols, guys are coming back on. They're kind of coming back on like they went off, sporadically. So it was easier to start with, where do we think we're going to be at the end of the week before the game, and work backward. The new protocol is five days from your test, and then the second part of that is you feel OK. You don't want to be with symptoms. If someone's got symptoms still, they wait. So there's a projected add-on day each day for who's coming back today, who do we think is back tomorrow based on the five-day window and they're asymptomatic."