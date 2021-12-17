Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen steps into head coaching role for Sean Payton as New Orleans Saints face Tampa Bay

Running back Mark Ingram II﻿, who returned to practice Friday after missing the last game due to his placement on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, said players and coaches know what to expect.

"Any time you lose your head guy – he's your leader of the team, it's the guy who leads our ship – it's obviously different not having him out there," Ingram said. "But we have coaches who step up and have done this numerous times before.

"Pete always does a great job of preparing, installing, calling plays, getting people lined up. And he's done this before. I remember many, many years ago (in 2011) when Sean was hurt and Pete stepped in and called plays, our offense was still successful. Put up a lot of points, put up a lot of yards, made a lot of big plays (in a 62-7 victory over Indianapolis).

"So he just steps into that role right away on the offense, and many other coaches and players help pick up that slack. We pick each other up, we support each other and we have each other's back."

Ingram said because of the Saints' program, how to carry on is understood.

"We know what the standard is," he said. "Coach Payton has set the standard for us and we go out there and try to execute the standard at a high level, regardless of who's out there. We take pride in that.