Saints vs Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 8

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WEEK 7 RECAP

The Bucs suffered another blow to their already dilapidated secondary when Jamel Dean went out technically two separate times. He was shaken up at the end of the third quarter, which forced cornerback Pierre Desir into the game. But in true next man up fashion, Desir promptly picked off Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields for the team's third interception of the game. Cornerback Dee Delaney had another and so did safety Jordan Whitehead. It was the first interception of the season for all three players and was part of a five-takeaway effort by the Buccaneers.