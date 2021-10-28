New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston sets priorities as he prepares to start against his former team

If any of that is the case, Winston wasn't divulging Wednesday. What he was sharing, after watching virtually all of the 2020 season as a backup behind Drew Brees and Taysom Hill, was this:

"This week is big, but every week is big for me," he said. "Being out a year, you get a chance to see, like, how much you miss being away from this game. I got a chance to watch Drew play, and that was fun and dandy, but at the end of the day, I still wanted to play.

"I love this game, man. Yeah, I'm playing against the old squad, but I love this game. I'm trying to go out there and beat everybody that we play, no matter who it is.

"That's most important thing that I've learned in this league. It's about winning games, and any way that I can do that – win games – I'm up for that. Yeah, this is an opponent that I've been there and done that with this team, but I want to win football games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the next opponent. And that's who we've got to beat. It'd be good for us that I'm able to beat an opponent that I played for, but we've just got to win. That's it."

Winston, who has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns, with three interceptions this season, said controlling his emotions is a work in progress.

"I've always been an emotional football player, and that's something I'm trying to work on," he said. "Being present, instead of being stuck in my feelings. As a quarterback, we have to be present at all times and aware of everything that's going on.

"I come from a level of gratitude and optimism. A lot of people don't agree with that all the time, but I'm grateful I get a chance to play this team. Obviously, I want to beat them. I want to beat them bad and in my heart, I'm ready to rock. But at the end of the day, they're another opponent. Another opponent that we've got to beat and that's in this division. They've got a good team, they're coming in here hot so we've got to stand our ground and represent at our house."