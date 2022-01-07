New Orleans Saints defense looks to contain Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

"The offense changed obviously with the coaching staff change and we felt like, and we still do when you watch it, the rhythm and timing of the passing game is a half count to a full count quicker, as far as his routes and where he's going with the football. And that's just an offensive change."

Plus, Ryan still has the ability to scramble. He also ran for a touchdown in the first game.

"He's always been able to flush from the pocket," Payton said. "If you go way back he's been one of those guys that climbs heavy off of those naked boots and gets the ball downfield and so a lot of it's dependent on who he's had running the offense for him. But he'll climb up and then peel off for 10 yards on third down easily, he's a good athlete."

The mission, as always, is to take away that, and more.