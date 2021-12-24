Coach Sean Payton returns for New Orleans Saints, linebacker Demario Davis among players placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list 

"I'm going to be pretty buzzed," he said. "I don't know what it's going to feel like. I've played in big games but I think this is the biggest, obviously. We're professionals now and it's 'Monday Night Football,' and I grew up watching prime-time football since I was a little kid. It's a dream and I'm just going to keep telling myself what a great opportunity.

"There's a million excuses out there, is what I'd say, and we're going to use none of them. Because we've got to go out there and play, we're all professionals and when your name's called you've got to go out there and perform.

"Just excited. Main thing for me is, I want to go out there, have fun, move on to the next play and play with speed. Don't go out there thinking all the time, that's going to slow down my process. Just got to go out there and play, have fun. It's football."

And in today's NFL, it's imperative to be prepared.

"I just finished telling them, if you're out here, you're preparing to play because it's ever changing," Payton said. "We've seen it. It changed (Thursday), it changed again today and I'm sure it'll change again before we play. It's the uniqueness of this season, and yet, we've got to get ready and be prepared if you're in."