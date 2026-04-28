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Morning Break: Tyree Wilson lands fresh start with Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, April 28

Apr 28, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

After wanting trade from the Raiders, Tyree Wilson gets his 'fresh start' with the Saints

Tyree Wilson had heard rumblings of a possible trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't know when it would happen, but the defensive end realized he wanted it to happen. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints waive three players. SEE MORE>>

Tyree Wilson hopes to experience own career surge with New Orleans Saints

Tyree Wilson hasn't yet had an in-depth conversation with Chase Young, but he knows enough about Young's NFL journey to know Young has been the best version of himself in New Orleans, and Wilson hopes to mimic that model. SEE MORE>>

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints voluntary offseason workouts | All-Access Photos 4/27/26

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
44 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
45 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
46 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
47 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
48 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
49 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
50 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
51 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
52 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
53 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
54 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
55 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
56 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
57 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
58 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
59 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
60 / 60

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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