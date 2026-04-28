Morning Break: Tyree Wilson lands fresh start with Saints

Saints News from Nola.com
Tyree Wilson had heard rumblings of a possible trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't know when it would happen, but the defensive end realized he wanted it to happen. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints waive three players. SEE MORE>>
Tyree Wilson hasn't yet had an in-depth conversation with Chase Young, but he knows enough about Young's NFL journey to know Young has been the best version of himself in New Orleans, and Wilson hopes to mimic that model. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 27, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.