Morning Break: Saints defense stands out in latest OTA practice

Saints News from NFL.com
RB Alvin Kamara isn't at this week's organized team activities but head coach Kellen Moore told reporters he expects him to be at mandatory minicamp from June 16-17. SEE MORE>>
With three seasons of QB Index work in the books, I'm back to put a different spin on the signal-calling landscape. Instead of evaluating quarterbacks individually, I'm ranking each division's collection of players at the position. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Just before the start of his team's offseason workouts last month, Kellen Moore said the New Orleans Saints' practice schedule would feature a "few little adjustments" compared to his first season as coach. Those changes were apparent Wednesday. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.com
The New Orleans Saints invited local media to observe Wednesday's organized team activity practice, one of the final voluntary sessions they'll hold before mandatory practices begin later in June. It was a good opportunity to see cornerstone players like Tyler Shough and Travis Etienne Jr. as they got to work at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.