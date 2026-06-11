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Morning Break: Saints defense stands out in latest OTA practice

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 11

Jun 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Morning-Break-6-10-26

Saints News from NFL.com

NFL news roundup: Colts WR Alec Pierce targeting late training camp return after ankle surgery

RB Alvin Kamara isn't at this week's organized team activities but head coach Kellen Moore told reporters he expects him to be at mandatory minicamp from June 16-17. SEE MORE>>

NFL divisions ranked by QB talent for the 2026 season

With three seasons of QB Index work in the books, I'm back to put a different spin on the signal-calling landscape. Instead of evaluating quarterbacks individually, I'm ranking each division's collection of players at the position. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

OTA observations: Coach Kellen Moore makes a change and the defense wins the day

Just before the start of his team's offseason workouts last month, Kellen Moore said the New Orleans Saints' practice schedule would feature a "few little adjustments" compared to his first season as coach. Those changes were apparent Wednesday. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SaintsWire.com

Highlights from Saints' latest practice at voluntary OTAs

The New Orleans Saints invited local media to observe Wednesday's organized team activity practice, one of the final voluntary sessions they'll hold before mandatory practices begin later in June. It was a good opportunity to see cornerstone players like Tyler Shough and Travis Etienne Jr. as they got to work at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints participate in 2026 OTA practice | June 10, 2026

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 10, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/Sydney Seeley/Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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