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Morning Break: Travis Etienne excited to represent Louisiana with the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 12

Jun 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Fox8live.com

Saints running back Travis Etienne adjusting to new team as practices wrap up

The Saints wrapped up their practices Wednesday (June 10) with running back Travis Etienne ready for his opportunity to wear the black and gold. Etienne, a Louisiana native, said there is something different about wearing the black and gold and being from the state. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

How Kellen Moore is changing the Saints' offense next season — starting at tight end

Any time the New Orleans Saints have conducted team drills in front of reporters this offseason, Tyler Shough's first target generally heads toward a tight end. There have been six periods of the offense going against the defense — five 7-on-7 periods and one 11-on-11 — and all but one of them saw the second-year quarterback hit the position first and foremost. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints participate in 2026 OTA practice | June 11, 2026

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 41

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 11, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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