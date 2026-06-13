Morning Break: David Edwards finding a home in New Orleans, Saints welcome viral World Cup fan

Saints News from Nola.com

A viral German content creator was given an opportunity to tour the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans practice facilities on Friday morning on his way to Houston for a World Cup match. SEE MORE>>

David Edwards is one of us. Like so many New Orleanians, he didn't know much about the Crescent City before moving here this spring. But the veteran offensive guard has fallen hard for the city's distinct cultural charms since signing with the club as a free agent in March. SEE MORE>>