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Morning Break: David Edwards finding a home in New Orleans, Saints welcome viral World Cup fan

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 13

Jun 13, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

A German soccer fan’s viral World Cup tour of US earns him tour of Saints practice facility

A viral German content creator was given an opportunity to tour the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans practice facilities on Friday morning on his way to Houston for a World Cup match. SEE MORE>>

Jeff Duncan: Just months into his Saints tenure, David Edwards is already proud to call New Orleans home

David Edwards is one of us. Like so many New Orleanians, he didn't know much about the Crescent City before moving here this spring. But the veteran offensive guard has fallen hard for the city's distinct cultural charms since signing with the club as a free agent in March. SEE MORE>>

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