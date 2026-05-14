Morning Break: Saints announce Week 7 International opponent 

Saints News from Nola.com
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the Saints' opponent for their Week 7 game in Paris, the NFL announced Wednesday. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The National Football League announced today the New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first regular season game to be played in Paris, France. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The NFL will undergo its most ambitious and lengthy globe-trotting journey to date during the 2026 campaign. On Wednesday, a day before the league's full regular-season schedule is released, matchups for all nine International Games -- across four continents and seven countries -- have been revealed. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 12, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints partnered with Blue Plate Mayonnaise for a Community Rebuild where volunteers painted the exterior of a community member's home in Gentilly on May 13, 2026.
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 13, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints Youth Sports Development partnered with Hancock Whitney to host a Play Football Experience with former Saints safety Johnathan Abram at Fatima Elementary School on May 13, 2026, where students participated in interactive outdoor activity stations. Students learned about the importance of Play60, academics, social media awareness and anti-bullying, while Hancock Whitney representatives shared lessons on financial literacy.