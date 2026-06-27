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Morning Break: Saints must-watch matchups

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 27

Jun 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.

Most interesting matchups for the Saints in 2026

There are plenty of interesting story lines for the New Orleans Saints going into the 2026 NFL season. Tyler Shough's development, how will Kellen Moore keep his team on track, and what does Alvin Kamara's role look like as RB2? SEE MORE>>

Return of the Rushing King, Alvin Kamara

The Saints' offseason has been nothing short of exciting. From Tyler Shough immersing himself in the culture of New Orleans, to the addition of multiple explosive offensive weapons, to the lingering and now resolved questions that surrounding the futures of Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara, there has been no shortage of storylines. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from USAtoday.com

Worst to first? Ranking 8 NFL teams' chances of jumping to top of division in 2026

Summer break is the time for NFL teams and fan bases to let their imaginations run wild. Before training camps start up, it's easy for those on the inside and outside of even the most moribund franchises to harbor high hopes. SEE MORE>>

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