Morning Break: Saints must-watch matchups

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.

There are plenty of interesting story lines for the New Orleans Saints going into the 2026 NFL season. Tyler Shough's development, how will Kellen Moore keep his team on track, and what does Alvin Kamara's role look like as RB2? SEE MORE>>

The Saints' offseason has been nothing short of exciting. From Tyler Shough immersing himself in the culture of New Orleans, to the addition of multiple explosive offensive weapons, to the lingering and now resolved questions that surrounding the futures of Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara, there has been no shortage of storylines. SEE MORE>>