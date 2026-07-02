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Morning Break: Saints rookie buzz builds, 2026 predictions emerge

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 2

Jul 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from ESPN.com

10 predictions for 2026 NFL season: Division winners, trades

I like predicting the NFL season. I don't think I've ever gotten it right, but it's still a good time. So, I came up with 10 early predictions. Before you dive into these 2026 predictions, remember how absurd an accurate preseason 2025 prediction would have looked. SEE MORE>>

2026 NFL rookie updates: Tracking all first-round draft picks

As the NFL's offseason hits a pause until training camps kick off in late July, rookies have had opportunities to make first impressions without pads. Our NFL Nation reporters tracked the progress of all 32 first-round picks, so here's how all of them from the 2026 draft class have fared, and here's what coaches and players around the league have had to say about them: SEE MORE>>

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