Morning Break: Saints mourn the loss of team legend Keith Mitchell

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of team legend Keith Mitchell. After an outstanding career at Texas A&M, the linebacker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Black and Gold in 1997. He played for the Saints from 1997 through 2001 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NBCsports.com
New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill believes RB Travis Etienne is "the X-factor" of the Saints' 2026 season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
Juwan Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, and he's starting to get some recognition. It's not something that's received a lot of attention, but it did catch the eye of Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. He believes Johnson is one of the 5 most underrated players in the league. SEE MORE>>