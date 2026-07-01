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Morning Break: Saints looking to turn potential into progress

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 1

Jul 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

Seven-round NFL mock draft for 2026 season: Every team's full set of win-now picks

Here are the full team-by-team results from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Jeff Duncan: Five reasons I’m optimistic about the 2026 New Orleans Saints

July is the season for optimism in the NFL. Every team is undefeated and has magically fixed whatever ailed them in the offseason. It's the time for unbridled hope and optimism. And the New Orleans Saints are in that number. SEE MORE>>

Tyler Shough is a clear breakout candidate for the Saints. Keep an eye on these others, too.

It would be an overexaggeration to say the New Orleans Saints' chances next season start and end with Tyler Shough. But not by much. Yes, the same could be said about every starting quarterback and team in the NFL. And the idea has become a cliche for a good reason. But at the risk of relying on tired tropes, the Saints are banking on Shough to carry them in 2026. And the second-year signal-caller has more than embraced the responsibility. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints, Ochsner surprise East Jefferson High School with athletic training room refurbishment

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
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The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
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The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
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The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
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The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
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The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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