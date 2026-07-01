Morning Break: Saints looking to turn potential into progress

Saints News from NFL.com
Here are the full team-by-team results from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
July is the season for optimism in the NFL. Every team is undefeated and has magically fixed whatever ailed them in the offseason. It's the time for unbridled hope and optimism. And the New Orleans Saints are in that number. SEE MORE>>
It would be an overexaggeration to say the New Orleans Saints' chances next season start and end with Tyler Shough. But not by much. Yes, the same could be said about every starting quarterback and team in the NFL. And the idea has become a cliche for a good reason. But at the risk of relying on tired tropes, the Saints are banking on Shough to carry them in 2026. And the second-year signal-caller has more than embraced the responsibility. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Photos: Saints, Ochsner surprise East Jefferson High School with athletic training room refurbishment
The New Orleans Saints and the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute surprised East Jefferson High School with a newly refurbished athletic training room to support the school's student athletes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Saints Legends Devery Henderson and Greg Fassitt were in attendance, sharing their football journeys with student athletes before participating in warm ups, agility drills, and recovery demonstrations using the newly installed athletic training equipment.