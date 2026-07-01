Morning Break: Saints looking to turn potential into progress

Saints News from Nola.com

July is the season for optimism in the NFL. Every team is undefeated and has magically fixed whatever ailed them in the offseason. It's the time for unbridled hope and optimism. And the New Orleans Saints are in that number. SEE MORE>>

It would be an overexaggeration to say the New Orleans Saints' chances next season start and end with Tyler Shough. But not by much. Yes, the same could be said about every starting quarterback and team in the NFL. And the idea has become a cliche for a good reason. But at the risk of relying on tired tropes, the Saints are banking on Shough to carry them in 2026. And the second-year signal-caller has more than embraced the responsibility. SEE MORE>>