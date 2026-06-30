Morning Break: Tyler Shough's stock continues to rise as Saints prepare for 2026 season

Saints News from NFL.com
Parity is a blessing to NFL fans. The ability of clubs to go from downtrodden to celebrated in the blink of an eye gives every fan base summer hope. Sure, some of that will run out before Thanksgiving, but even a glimmer of optimism is better than complete darkness. Not only do most teams have hopes of reaching the playoffs, but the regularity with which NFL franchises go from the bottom of the division to the top in a single year fertilizes positive thinking. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough received praise from NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning at his annual passing academy. The five-time MVP spoke fondly of Shough's rookie year and noted how the experience and continuity in the offense bode well for his future. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Back in late April, the New Orleans Saints fortified their defensive interior by using their first Day 2 NFL draft pick on Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller — but, for all intents and purposes, the team will really have a pair of Day 2 picks making first impressions on their defensive line. Vernon Broughton, the Saints' third-round pick out of the University of Texas last year, only played in one game before he suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers. As the rest of the rookie class thrived on the field, Broughton was forced to sit back and watch. SEE MORE>>