 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Tyler Shough's stock continues to rise as Saints prepare for 2026 season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, June 30

Jun 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Shough-6-30-26

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

Parity is a blessing to NFL fans. The ability of clubs to go from downtrodden to celebrated in the blink of an eye gives every fan base summer hope. Sure, some of that will run out before Thanksgiving, but even a glimmer of optimism is better than complete darkness. Not only do most teams have hopes of reaching the playoffs, but the regularity with which NFL franchises go from the bottom of the division to the top in a single year fertilizes positive thinking. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from MSN.com

Tyler Shough's list of fans now includes an NFL icon

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough received praise from NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning at his annual passing academy. The five-time MVP spoke fondly of Shough's rookie year and noted how the experience and continuity in the offense bode well for his future. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

How Saints defensive tackle Vernon Broughton made sure his rookie year wasn't lost

Back in late April, the New Orleans Saints fortified their defensive interior by using their first Day 2 NFL draft pick on Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller — but, for all intents and purposes, the team will really have a pair of Day 2 picks making first impressions on their defensive line. Vernon Broughton, the Saints' third-round pick out of the University of Texas last year, only played in one game before he suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers. As the rest of the rookie class thrived on the field, Broughton was forced to sit back and watch. SEE MORE>>

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints make offseason improvements; optimism builds for 2026

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, June 29

news

Morning Break: Saints must-watch matchups

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 27

news

Morning Break: Joe Horn set for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction, Bryce Lance turning heads

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 26

news

Morning Break: Travis Etienne Jr. recognized as Top 100 player

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 25

news

Morning Break: NFL announces joint practice schedule

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, June 24

news

Morning Break: Cam Jordan returns to NFL Top 100, training camp dates announced

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, June 23

news

Morning Break: Early Saints roster projection, NFL narratives to watch in 2026

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, June 22

news

Morning Break: Saints rookies making an early impression

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, June 21

news

Morning Break: Saints look ahead with confidence entering 2026 season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 20

news

Morning Break: Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 19

news

Morning Break: Saints open minicamp, continue roster moves

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 18

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with the gear he'll love!

Gear up for Saints Training Camp 2026 with the official collection!

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising