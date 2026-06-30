Morning Break: Tyler Shough's stock continues to rise as Saints prepare for 2026 season

Saints News from NFL.com

Parity is a blessing to NFL fans. The ability of clubs to go from downtrodden to celebrated in the blink of an eye gives every fan base summer hope. Sure, some of that will run out before Thanksgiving, but even a glimmer of optimism is better than complete darkness. Not only do most teams have hopes of reaching the playoffs, but the regularity with which NFL franchises go from the bottom of the division to the top in a single year fertilizes positive thinking. SEE MORE>>