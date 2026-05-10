Morning Break: Saints sign Christen Miller

Saints News from Nola.com
The entire New Orleans Saints' draft class is now signed. The Saints announced they signed second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller to a four-year contract Saturday, a day after the team had agreed to terms with all seven of their other draft picks. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
At rookie minicamp, it's a little easier with the receivers and defensive backs to see at least some of the attributes that made them desirable draft picks for the New Orleans Saints. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed defensive tackle Christen Miller to a four-year contract. The club's entire eight-player draft class is now under contract. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints players participated in Day 2 of 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 9, 2026.
Members of the New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft class sign their rookie contracts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.