Morning Break: Saints prepare for upcoming 2026 NFL Season

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that online registration for the 14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run Presented by Hancock Whitney is now open at Saints5K.com. Taking place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the day before the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders, the event will once again bring together runners, walkers, families, and football fans to celebrate Saints game weekend. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The progress has been slow and it has not gone without some bumps in the road, but through the draft and free agency, the New Orleans Saints have assembled an offensive line that should serve as the bedrock of a successful offense. SEE MORE>>
News from NFL.com
Tyler Shough's late-season rise inspired an offseason of optimism in the Big Easy, where the Saints' larger vision became at least partially visible by the end of the 2025 campaign. SEE MORE>>
The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21. SEE MORE>>
News from ESPN.com
In past years, I've written a column running through the NFL's top players and identifying which of them would land a first-round pick (or more) via trade. Most of the time, it's a thought exercise. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.