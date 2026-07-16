 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints prepare for upcoming 2026 NFL Season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 16

Jul 16, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-break-Shough-071626

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that online registration for the 14th Annual Saints Kickoff Run Presented by Hancock Whitney is now open at Saints5K.com. Taking place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the day before the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders, the event will once again bring together runners, walkers, families, and football fans to celebrate Saints game weekend. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

This might be the best Saints offensive line in a long time

The progress has been slow and it has not gone without some bumps in the road, but through the draft and free agency, the New Orleans Saints have assembled an offensive line that should serve as the bedrock of a successful offense. SEE MORE>>

News from NFL.com

NFC South training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Tyler Shough's late-season rise inspired an offseason of optimism in the Big Easy, where the Saints' larger vision became at least partially visible by the end of the 2025 campaign. SEE MORE>>

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-65: Falcons' Drake London rises; five straight for Roquan Smith

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21. SEE MORE>>

News from ESPN.com

2026 NFL trade tiers: Players worth Round 1 picks by team

In past years, I've written a column running through the NFL's top players and identifying which of them would land a first-round pick (or more) via trade. Most of the time, it's a thought exercise. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
1 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
2 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
3 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
4 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
5 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
6 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
7 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
8 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
9 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
10 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
11 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
12 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
13 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
14 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
15 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
16 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
17 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
18 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
19 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
20 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
21 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
22 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
23 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
24 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
25 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
26 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
27 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
28 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
29 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
30 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
31 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
32 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
33 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
34 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
35 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
36 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
37 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
38 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
39 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
40 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
41 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
42 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
43 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
44 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
45 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
46 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
47 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
48 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
49 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.
50 / 50

The New Orleans Saints hosted their 2026 High School 7-on-7 Summer Tournament where eight local high schools from four parishes competed throughout the day at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Saints wide receiver Bub Means and guard  Torricelli Simpkins III also made an appearance.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints on the rise ahead of the 2026 NFL season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 15

news

Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight, Cam Jordan stays on the grind

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 14

news

Morning Break: Saints offer training camp tickets, receiver room gains traction

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 13

news

Morning Break: Barion Brown aims to fill a key role for the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 12

news

Morning Break: Quincy Riley stands out as 2026 breakout candidate

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, July 11

news

Morning Break: Saints build excitement with Travis Etienne, Week 1 approaching

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 10

news

Morning Break: Saints announce Training Camp schedule, Tyler Shough sees potential in Jordyn Tyson

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 9

news

Morning Break: Erik McCoy focused on the future as Saints build momentum

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 8

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough fueling optimism for the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 7

news

Morning Break: Justin Reid on Cam Jordan's impact on the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 6

news

Morning Break: Juwan Johnson lands among the NFL's most underrated

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 5

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising