 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Erik McCoy focused on the future as Saints build momentum

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 8

Jul 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-McCoy-7-8-26

Saints News from NFL.com

Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy on missing 20 games in two years: '(Expletive) happens'

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy had a succinct response when asked about missing 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury. "S--- just happens," McCoy said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. McCoy has missed 10 games each of the past two campaigns. In 2024, he dealt with groin and elbow injuries. Last season, his year ended after seven games due to a torn bicep. SEE MORE>>

Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first Super Bowl-era MVP in 2026?

In the time since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967 -- also known as the dawn of the Super Bowl era -- the Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl on five occasions and won two Lombardi Trophies. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone to the biggest of big games twice and hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in both instances. Neither Super Bowl-winning franchise has ever had a player win AP NFL Most Valuable Player during the Super Bowl era, however. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SaintsWire.USA.com

Former NFL GM likes what Saints have added to their offense in 2026

The New Orleans Saints have plenty to prove entering training camp, but Ran Carthon sees real reasons for optimism. The former Tennessee Titans general manager pointed to the continuity with Tyler Shough in Kellen Moore's offense, the addition of Travis Etienne Jr., and the arrival of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson as reasons New Orleans could take a step forward in 2026. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from RoundTable.io

A Healthy Vernon Broughton Can Ignite the Saints' Defensive Front

The narrative surrounding the New Orleans Saints' defensive line this offseason has understandably belonged to Cameron Jordan. When the franchise's all-time sack leader signed a one-year deal in June to return for his 16th and final season, it injected an immediate wave of nostalgia and juice into the building. Coming off a resurgent 10.5-sack campaign under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, Jordan proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. SEE MORE>>

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough fueling optimism for the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 7

news

Morning Break: Justin Reid on Cam Jordan's impact on the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 6

news

Morning Break: Juwan Johnson lands among the NFL's most underrated

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 5

news

Morning Break: Saints mourn the loss of team legend Keith Mitchell

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, July 4

news

Morning Break: Saints running back duo climbs the rankings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 3

news

Morning Break: Saints rookie buzz builds, 2026 predictions emerge

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 2

news

Morning Break: Saints looking to turn potential into progress

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 1

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough's stock continues to rise as Saints prepare for 2026 season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, June 30

news

Morning Break: Saints make offseason improvements; optimism builds for 2026

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, June 29

news

Morning Break: Saints must-watch matchups

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 27

news

Morning Break: Joe Horn set for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction, Bryce Lance turning heads

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 26

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising