Morning Break: Erik McCoy focused on the future as Saints build momentum

Saints News from NFL.com
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy had a succinct response when asked about missing 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury. "S--- just happens," McCoy said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. McCoy has missed 10 games each of the past two campaigns. In 2024, he dealt with groin and elbow injuries. Last season, his year ended after seven games due to a torn bicep. SEE MORE>>
In the time since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967 -- also known as the dawn of the Super Bowl era -- the Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl on five occasions and won two Lombardi Trophies. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone to the biggest of big games twice and hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in both instances. Neither Super Bowl-winning franchise has ever had a player win AP NFL Most Valuable Player during the Super Bowl era, however. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USA.com
The New Orleans Saints have plenty to prove entering training camp, but Ran Carthon sees real reasons for optimism. The former Tennessee Titans general manager pointed to the continuity with Tyler Shough in Kellen Moore's offense, the addition of Travis Etienne Jr., and the arrival of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson as reasons New Orleans could take a step forward in 2026. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from RoundTable.io
The narrative surrounding the New Orleans Saints' defensive line this offseason has understandably belonged to Cameron Jordan. When the franchise's all-time sack leader signed a one-year deal in June to return for his 16th and final season, it injected an immediate wave of nostalgia and juice into the building. Coming off a resurgent 10.5-sack campaign under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, Jordan proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. SEE MORE>>