Morning Break: Erik McCoy focused on the future as Saints build momentum

Saints News from NFL.com

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy had a succinct response when asked about missing 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury. "S--- just happens," McCoy said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. McCoy has missed 10 games each of the past two campaigns. In 2024, he dealt with groin and elbow injuries. Last season, his year ended after seven games due to a torn bicep. SEE MORE>>

In the time since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967 -- also known as the dawn of the Super Bowl era -- the Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl on five occasions and won two Lombardi Trophies. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone to the biggest of big games twice and hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in both instances. Neither Super Bowl-winning franchise has ever had a player win AP NFL Most Valuable Player during the Super Bowl era, however. SEE MORE>>