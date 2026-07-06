Morning Break: Justin Reid on Cam Jordan's impact on the Saints

Saints News from NFL.com
Cameron Jordan's return to the New Orleans Saints for one final season is invaluable to the locker room. "When you think New Orleans Saints, to me, the first person that comes to mind is probably Drew Brees, and then the second person that comes to mind is Cam Jordan," safety Justin Reid recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
NFL analyst Kevin Patra released an article detailing the teams most likely to go from worst to first in their divisions on Monday, June 29. At the top of his list stood the New Orleans Saints as the team poised to make the leap. The Saints' current momentum, offseason additions, and division make this not only possible, but probable. SEE MORE>>