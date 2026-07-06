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Morning Break: Justin Reid on Cam Jordan's impact on the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 6

Jul 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

Saints' Justin Reid: Cam Jordan's return 'huge' for culture of the club

Cameron Jordan's return to the New Orleans Saints for one final season is invaluable to the locker room. "When you think New Orleans Saints, to me, the first person that comes to mind is probably Drew Brees, and then the second person that comes to mind is Cam Jordan," safety Justin Reid recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from MSN.com

Saints fans given another reason to believe in their playoff hopes

NFL analyst Kevin Patra released an article detailing the teams most likely to go from worst to first in their divisions on Monday, June 29. At the top of his list stood the New Orleans Saints as the team poised to make the leap. The Saints' current momentum, offseason additions, and division make this not only possible, but probable. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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