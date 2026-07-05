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Morning Break: Juwan Johnson lands among the NFL's most underrated

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 5

Jul 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from MSN.com

Juwan Johnson just made a top-5 list no one saw coming

Juwan Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, and he's starting to get some recognition. It's not something that's received a lot of attention, but it did catch the eye of Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. He believes Johnson is one of the 5 most underrated players in the league. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

The final years of Drew Brees’ career was better than most

The final five years of Drew Brees' career were better than most quarterbacks' entire careers. Matthew Stafford recently appeared on the Green Light Podcast, hosted by Chris Long. During the interview, Stafford shared a conversation he had with Drew Brees before last season. SEE MORE>>

Saints legend Steve Gleason shows support for Chris Johnson following ALS diagnosis

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is showing his support for former NFL running back Chris Johnson, who revealed this week during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2025. SEE MORE>>

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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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