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Morning Break: Tyler Shough fueling optimism for the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 7

Jul 07, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation expands 2026 Hall of Fame Class to include members of Romig family

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that the First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, including Mark Romig, Jerry Romig (posthumously), Jay Romig and Mary Beth Romig Haskins, will join Marc and Malcolm (posthumously) Ehrhardt as inductees into this year's Hall of Fame class. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from TouchDownWire.USA.com

Every NFC South team's biggest reason for optimism in 2026

The NFC South is one of the most unpredictable divisions in the NFL. With several ties among the top of the division in recent years, any team can win it. The expectations seem to be that the Atlanta Falcons or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the division every season, but now things have changed with Bryce Young's play for the Carolina Panthers, and Tyler Shough may be the real deal for the New Orleans Saints. Let's look at each NFC South team's biggest reason for optimism heading into 2026. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Tyler Shough needed nine starts to change the Saints’ trajectory. Can he make a Year 2 jump?

After watching four and a half years of middling quarterback play, it took eight games for the New Orleans Saints faithful to start feeling good about what's going on under center again. Technically, Tyler Shough started nine games last season (and appeared in 11 total). But the momentum truly started with start No. 2, when he led the Saints into Carolina and delivered an impressive win against the team that would go on to win the NFC South. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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