Morning Break: Tyler Shough fueling optimism for the Saints

Saints News from TouchDownWire.USA.com

The NFC South is one of the most unpredictable divisions in the NFL. With several ties among the top of the division in recent years, any team can win it. The expectations seem to be that the Atlanta Falcons or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the division every season, but now things have changed with Bryce Young's play for the Carolina Panthers, and Tyler Shough may be the real deal for the New Orleans Saints. Let's look at each NFC South team's biggest reason for optimism heading into 2026. SEE MORE>>