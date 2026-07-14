Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight, Cam Jordan stays on the grind

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Keith Williams is back where it all started. The former Nebraska assistant coach returned to Millard South High School to host his fifth annual wide receiver camp, bringing plenty of star power with him. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from FoxNews.com
Cam Jordan credits annual 'Sack Summit' with sharpening his pass rush skills before final year with Saints
Cam Jordan is returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 16th year, which he expects to be his last. Before he heads to training camp for what's likely to be a farewell tour, and what he hopes ends with his first career Super Bowl, Jordan participated in an event he loves to attend each year. The annual Sack Summit in Las Vegas, which was started by All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller in 2017 before Jordan and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby joined in to help organize, is a three-day, knowledge-gathering, chemistry-building extravaganza where the superstars, veterans, budding phenoms and more collectively grow the position through drills, talks and film study. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from BleacherReport.com
In today's NFL, there aren't many low-scoring slugfests. We rarely see two teams finish a game with single digits on the scoreboard. Over the past few years, wide receivers have become premium players, and an increasing number of pass-catching running backs and tight ends are entering the league. To be a serious contender, teams must be able to score in a variety of ways. So, let's put the spotlight on the five most improved offenses this offseason. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints wide receiver coach Keith Williams hosted his annual Wideouts Camp in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, July 13, 2026, with Saints wide receivers Bryce Lance, Trey Palmer, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kevin Austin Jr., TJ Hall, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and Brock Rechsteiner acting as guest coaches.