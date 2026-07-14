Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight, Cam Jordan stays on the grind

Saints News from FoxNews.com

Cam Jordan is returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 16th year, which he expects to be his last. Before he heads to training camp for what's likely to be a farewell tour, and what he hopes ends with his first career Super Bowl, Jordan participated in an event he loves to attend each year. The annual Sack Summit in Las Vegas, which was started by All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller in 2017 before Jordan and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby joined in to help organize, is a three-day, knowledge-gathering, chemistry-building extravaganza where the superstars, veterans, budding phenoms and more collectively grow the position through drills, talks and film study. SEE MORE>>