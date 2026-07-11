Morning Break: Quincy Riley stands out as 2026 breakout candidate

Saints News from ESPN.com

Picking breakout candidates is actually easier than you'd think. Every NFL team has, at all times, four to five of them. Be it a fine veteran who steps up his game in the absence of an injured star (Wan'Dale Robinson) or an offseason departure (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Be it a middle-round pick who quietly developed in weekly practices and waited for his opportunity (Parker Washington, Tanor Bortolini). Be it a first-round pick for whom the lightbulb finally came on (DJ Turner II, Dallas Turner, yes those are two different people). Or be it a zip code change (Jaylinn Hawkins, Javonte Williams). SEE MORE>>