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Morning Break: Quincy Riley stands out as 2026 breakout candidate

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, July 11

Jul 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from ESPN.com

2026 NFL season: Picking breakout candidates for all 32 teams

Picking breakout candidates is actually easier than you'd think. Every NFL team has, at all times, four to five of them. Be it a fine veteran who steps up his game in the absence of an injured star (Wan'Dale Robinson) or an offseason departure (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Be it a middle-round pick who quietly developed in weekly practices and waited for his opportunity (Parker Washington, Tanor Bortolini). Be it a first-round pick for whom the lightbulb finally came on (DJ Turner II, Dallas Turner, yes those are two different people). Or be it a zip code change (Jaylinn Hawkins, Javonte Williams). SEE MORE>>

Saints News from UFL.com

First-Year UFL Players Cash In on NFL Opportunities

Every April, hundreds of football dreams come true during the NFL Draft. For countless others, the wait begins. Some never hear their names called. Others earn an opportunity, only to see it disappear after training camp cuts. While many players spend months waiting for another phone call, others choose a different path. They chose to keep playing. More than 60 players made their UFL debuts during the 2026 season, and 13 first-year UFL players earned NFL contracts following the spring season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from MSN.com

Saints QB Tyler Shough participates in revived 'ice bucket challenge'

Tyler Shough continues to make connections in New Orleans before his first full season as the Saints' starting quarterback. This time, it came through a cause that means a great deal to the organization and its fan base. Shough participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge after being nominated by Steve Gleason to raise awareness of ALS. Gleason has long been one of the most important figures in the fight against ALS, and his connection to the Saints makes Shough's participation even more meaningful. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints, Hancock Whitney host Football and Finance Clinic with Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
2 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
3 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
4 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
5 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host girls from the 18th Ward Club at a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Michael Lewis and Devery Henderson at Ursuline Academy on July 10, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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