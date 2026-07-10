Morning Break: Saints build excitement with Travis Etienne, Week 1 approaching

Saints News from NFL.com
2026 NFL season's most highly anticipated Week 1 debuts: Newly acquired players spice up all 16 games
The NFL season might still seem like it's a ways away, but in just two months, Week 1 kicks off with the Super Bowl LX rematch on Wednesday night. That Patriots-Seahawks showdown, the first of four prime-time tilts on the week, also features one of the most anticipated player debuts of the season: star wideout A.J. Brown's first game with New England. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Back in 2017, Mark Ingram tallied his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign for the New Orleans Saints, leading a potent ground attack that included Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. That was the last time the Saints had a 1,000-yard rusher. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
New Orleans Saints legend and ALS advocate Steve Gleason is once again showing his support for fellow former NFL star Chris Johnson, who recently revealed his own ALS diagnosis. Alongside New Orleans author Brian Jeansonne, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, Gleason took the challenge on Wednesday, with Jeansonne posting the video on Instagram. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.