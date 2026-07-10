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Morning Break: Saints build excitement with Travis Etienne, Week 1 approaching

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 10

Jul 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL season's most highly anticipated Week 1 debuts: Newly acquired players spice up all 16 games

The NFL season might still seem like it's a ways away, but in just two months, Week 1 kicks off with the Super Bowl LX rematch on Wednesday night. That Patriots-Seahawks showdown, the first of four prime-time tilts on the week, also features one of the most anticipated player debuts of the season: star wideout A.J. Brown's first game with New England. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints made a big investment in their running game. Can Travis Etienne provide the juice?

Back in 2017, Mark Ingram tallied his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign for the New Orleans Saints, leading a potent ground attack that included Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. That was the last time the Saints had a 1,000-yard rusher. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints legend Steve Gleason takes on Ice Bucket Challenge again for ALS awareness

New Orleans Saints legend and ALS advocate Steve Gleason is once again showing his support for fellow former NFL star Chris Johnson, who recently revealed his own ALS diagnosis. Alongside New Orleans author Brian Jeansonne, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, Gleason took the challenge on Wednesday, with Jeansonne posting the video on Instagram. SEE MORE>>

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Photos: Saints, Venture Global host offseason workouts at Riverdale High School

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
2 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
3 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
4 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
5 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Riverdale School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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