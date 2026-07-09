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Morning Break: Saints announce Training Camp schedule, Tyler Shough sees potential in Jordyn Tyson

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 9

Jul 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints kick off 60th season with 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets

The countdown to the Saints' 60th season is on. The New Orleans Saints announced today the schedule for 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets, with the Black and Gold returning to the practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center beginning Wednesday, July 29. Fans will have nine opportunities to watch the team prepare for the season, starting with the first public practice on Thursday, July 30. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Saints QB Tyler Shough on WR Jordyn Tyson: 'He's kind of just like an elite hooper'

The New Orleans Saints drafted receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round, a high-talent player who was plagued by injuries during his college run, to give Tyler Shough a dynamic pairing with the rookie and veteran Chris Olave. SEE MORE>>

NFL news roundup: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into ring of honor during 2026 season

The Saints announced they will have nine training camp practices open to the public. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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