Morning Break: Barion Brown aims to fill a key role for the Saints

Saints News from Roundtable.io
Ever since the New Orleans Saints watched Rashid Shaheed pack his bags for the Pacific Northwest, a massive, electric void has lingered over the Big Easy. Shaheed wasn't just a receiver, but rather he was a human joystick, a Pro Bowl returner, and the definitive deep threat that kept opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. Now that he has firmly locked himself into a long-term future with the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints have been left holding a blueprint with no architect. Enter Barion Brown. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore and franchise icon Cameron Jordan were among the latest NFL figures to participate in the revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Both accepted nominations from quarterback Tyler Shough and got soaked to help raise awareness for the disease. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints mascots and Cheer Krewe celebrated Bastille Day Fête at the Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans with the local community in New Orleans on Friday, July 10, 2026. Festivities included live music, French food and beverages and other activities including a costume contest