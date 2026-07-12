Morning Break: Barion Brown aims to fill a key role for the Saints

Saints News from Roundtable.io

Ever since the New Orleans Saints watched Rashid Shaheed pack his bags for the Pacific Northwest, a massive, electric void has lingered over the Big Easy. Shaheed wasn't just a receiver, but rather he was a human joystick, a Pro Bowl returner, and the definitive deep threat that kept opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. Now that he has firmly locked himself into a long-term future with the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints have been left holding a blueprint with no architect. Enter Barion Brown. SEE MORE>>