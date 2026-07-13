Morning Break: Saints offer training camp tickets, receiver room gains traction

Saints News from Nola.com

Think back on some of the receiver groups that have taken the field for the New Orleans Saints in recent years. In Week 18 last season, that group was Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Ronnie Bell and Samori Toure (as of this writing: 140 combined career catches). SEE MORE>>

Noah Fant has conducted summer throwing sessions with multiple quarterbacks during his NFL career, everyone from Joe Burrow to Geno Smith to Drew Lock. So when Tyler Shough reached out to the veteran tight end earlier this year and asked him to participate in passing workouts with teammates in San Diego this summer, it wasn't unusual. SEE MORE>>