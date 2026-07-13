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Morning Break: Saints offer training camp tickets, receiver room gains traction

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 13

Jul 13, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from WWLTV.com

Saints training camp tickets available today for season ticket holders

New Orleans Saints season ticket holders get the first opportunity Monday to reserve free passes for the team's 2026 training camp. Reservations open at 9 a.m. through each season ticket holder's account manager. The general public will be able to reserve tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

If all goes to plan, the Saints will have their deepest, most talented WR corps in years

Think back on some of the receiver groups that have taken the field for the New Orleans Saints in recent years. In Week 18 last season, that group was Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Ronnie Bell and Samori Toure (as of this writing: 140 combined career catches). SEE MORE>>

Tyler Shough, Saints teammates headed to California for workouts with Drew Brees

Noah Fant has conducted summer throwing sessions with multiple quarterbacks during his NFL career, everyone from Joe Burrow to Geno Smith to Drew Lock. So when Tyler Shough reached out to the veteran tight end earlier this year and asked him to participate in passing workouts with teammates in San Diego this summer, it wasn't unusual. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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