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Morning Break: Saints on the rise ahead of the 2026 NFL season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 15

Jul 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

Ranking all eight NFL divisions entering 2026 season

July signals the looming opening of training camps across the NFL, which means a new season is near. So, too, is change. My wonderful (now former) colleague Eric Edholm has moved on to his next professional chapter (be sure to keep up with him here), and I've been tabbed as the one to take over Power Rankings. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from ESPN.com

Has Saints' WRs room leveled up with Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson?

The New Orleans Saints have seen only a glimpse of what wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson might accomplish in 2026. Tyson, the No. 8 pick in April's draft, and Olave, a 2022 first-round pick, have spent the past two months getting to know each other, working out and participating in meetings together. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Juwan Johnson is coming off a career year. The Saints invested in their TE room anyway.

Even after Juwan Johnson posted his best season as a professional in 2025, the New Orleans Saints went into the offseason looking to upgrade the position group as a whole. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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