Morning Break: Saints on the rise ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Saints News from NFL.com
July signals the looming opening of training camps across the NFL, which means a new season is near. So, too, is change. My wonderful (now former) colleague Eric Edholm has moved on to his next professional chapter (be sure to keep up with him here), and I've been tabbed as the one to take over Power Rankings. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ESPN.com
The New Orleans Saints have seen only a glimpse of what wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson might accomplish in 2026. Tyson, the No. 8 pick in April's draft, and Olave, a 2022 first-round pick, have spent the past two months getting to know each other, working out and participating in meetings together. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Even after Juwan Johnson posted his best season as a professional in 2025, the New Orleans Saints went into the offseason looking to upgrade the position group as a whole. SEE MORE>>