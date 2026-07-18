Morning Break: Chase Young builds All-Pro momentum, Kool-Aid McKinstry earns breakout buzz

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Keith Mitchell, a New Orleans Saints linebacker for five seasons, will be laid to rest July 25 in Sunnyvale, Texas. Mitchell was a Saint for the first five (1997-2001) of his seven NFL seasons. The undrafted rookie from Texas A&M became a Pro Bowler in 2000. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
2026 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Abdul Carter, Jihaad Campbell, Travis Hunter poised for big Year 2
FIn NFL scouting circles, evaluators pay close attention to second- and third-year pros who finished the previous season with impressive play down the stretch. While it is hard to sustain momentum from one year to the next, some young players are able to maintain their focus on established fundamentals while adding a few more wrinkles to the repertoire, allowing them to dramatically rise up league ranks. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
Who Dats looking to travel to Paris, France to watch the New Orleans Saints can now purchase tickets to the game. The game will be held at the Stade de France on Oct. 25. The Black and Gold will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the game will air on WDSU at 8:30 a.m. central standard time. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from GridironHeroics.com
New Orleans Saints EDGE rusher Chase Young missed the first five games of the 2025 season with a calf injury, but that did not prevent him from setting career highs in sacks. Young totaled 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, ten sacks, four batted passes, and two forced fumbles across 12 games. He also posted 49 pressures, 35 hurries, a 15.2% pass-rush win rate, and an 86.3 pass-rush grade, which ranked eighth among qualified EDGE rushers. SEE MORE>>