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Morning Break: Chris Olave makes NFL Top 100

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 17

Jul 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Chris Olave ranked No. 64 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ranked no. 64 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Olave's first career selection to the ranking. Olave finished a career year in 2025, setting new receiving highs with 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 starts. SEE MORE>>

News from NFL.com

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-65: Falcons' Drake London rises; five straight for Roquan Smith

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21. SEE MORE>>

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Photos: Saints, Venture Global host offseason workouts at Ellender Memorial High School

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
1 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
2 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
3 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
4 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
5 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
6 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
7 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
8 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
9 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
10 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
11 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
12 / 12

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at  Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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