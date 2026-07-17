Morning Break: Chris Olave makes NFL Top 100

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ranked no. 64 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Olave's first career selection to the ranking. Olave finished a career year in 2025, setting new receiving highs with 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 starts. SEE MORE>>
News from NFL.com
The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Ellender Memorial High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Thursday, July 16, 2026.