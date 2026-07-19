 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints talent stands out, Paris game tickets go on sale

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 19

Jul 19, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Brown-7-19-26

Saints News from Roundtable.io

Could Barion Brown Have an Impactful Role in his Rookie Season?

On the surface, New Orleans Saints' sixth-round pick Barion Brown is buried in a crowded receiver room; however, he's in line to make a major impact in his rookie season. Brown's prowess on special teams and his explosiveness after the catch make him a dangerous weapon who could make headlines in 2026. SEE MORE>>

Chris Olave at No. 64 in the NFL Top 100 is Only the Beginning

The annual release of the NFL Top 100 is always a bubbling ppot of gumbo in subjective chaos, but the ranking of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 64 feels particularly monumental. Voted on by his peers, Olave has officially made his debut on the prestigious list. It's a massive nod of respect from the players who actually have to guard him or watch him tear up their secondaries. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

New Orleans Saints fans can now purchase tickets to the Paris game

Who Dats looking to travel to Paris, France to watch the New Orleans Saints can now purchase tickets to the game. The game will be held at the Stade de France on Oct. 25. The Black and Gold will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the game will air on WDSU at 8:30 a.m. central standard time. SEE MORE>>

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Chase Young builds All-Pro momentum, Kool-Aid McKinstry earns breakout buzz

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, July 18

news

Morning Break: Chris Olave makes NFL Top 100

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 17

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare for upcoming 2026 NFL Season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 16

news

Morning Break: Saints on the rise ahead of the 2026 NFL season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 15

news

Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight, Cam Jordan stays on the grind

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 14

news

Morning Break: Saints offer training camp tickets, receiver room gains traction

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 13

news

Morning Break: Barion Brown aims to fill a key role for the Saints

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, July 12

news

Morning Break: Quincy Riley stands out as 2026 breakout candidate

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, July 11

news

Morning Break: Saints build excitement with Travis Etienne, Week 1 approaching

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, July 10

news

Morning Break: Saints announce Training Camp schedule, Tyler Shough sees potential in Jordyn Tyson

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, July 9

news

Morning Break: Erik McCoy focused on the future as Saints build momentum

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, July 8

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising