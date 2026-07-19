Morning Break: Saints talent stands out, Paris game tickets go on sale

Saints News from Roundtable.io

On the surface, New Orleans Saints' sixth-round pick Barion Brown is buried in a crowded receiver room; however, he's in line to make a major impact in his rookie season. Brown's prowess on special teams and his explosiveness after the catch make him a dangerous weapon who could make headlines in 2026. SEE MORE>>

The annual release of the NFL Top 100 is always a bubbling ppot of gumbo in subjective chaos, but the ranking of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 64 feels particularly monumental. Voted on by his peers, Olave has officially made his debut on the prestigious list. It's a massive nod of respect from the players who actually have to guard him or watch him tear up their secondaries. SEE MORE>>