Morning Break: Saints host 33rd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

Saints News from Nola.com
There are no substantive updates on the potential timeline of a new contract for receiver Chris Olave, but the two sides appear to be generally optimistic about something getting done. The New Orleans Saints historically have used this period between the start of organized team activities and the start of the regular season to reach new contract agreements with their star players. SEE MORE>>
It is now mid-May and Cameron Jordan, the New Orleans Saints' all-time sacks leader and potential Hall of Famer, remains unsigned. That does not mean there hasn't at least been an effort from the team to bring him back. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough isn't yet in a full sprint, but he's well past baby steps. The New Orleans Saints' second-year quarterback is in his first offseason as the unquestioned starter, after nine starts in 2025 helped produce five wins for the 6-11 Saints. Shough, a second-round pick who was in a three-man competition for the starting job last year, removed the clutter with a performance that made him a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. SEE MORE>>
Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and Coach Kellen Moore are satisfied with how the New Orleans Saints 2026 schedule shaped up from a logistical standpoint. Loomis said the trip to Paris and 20-year anniversary of the Caesars Superdome re-opening aligned nicely, while Moore also noted that the preseason schedule allows for the joint practice work he desired. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Super Bowl XLIV champion and Saints legend Drew Brees now can add doctor to his already overflowing resume. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.