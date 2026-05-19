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Morning Break: Saints host 33rd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, May 19

May 19, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Saints are hopeful they can sign Chris Olave to a new deal soon, but 'we're not there yet'

There are no substantive updates on the potential timeline of a new contract for receiver Chris Olave, but the two sides appear to be generally optimistic about something getting done. The New Orleans Saints historically have used this period between the start of organized team activities and the start of the regular season to reach new contract agreements with their star players. SEE MORE>>

The Saints have a contract offer out to one — but not both — of their free agent stars

It is now mid-May and Cameron Jordan, the New Orleans Saints' all-time sacks leader and potential Hall of Famer, remains unsigned. That does not mean there hasn't at least been an effort from the team to bring him back. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough settling in during first offseason as starter

Tyler Shough isn't yet in a full sprint, but he's well past baby steps. The New Orleans Saints' second-year quarterback is in his first offseason as the unquestioned starter, after nine starts in 2025 helped produce five wins for the 6-11 Saints. Shough, a second-round pick who was in a three-man competition for the starting job last year, removed the clutter with a performance that made him a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints have favorable logistical setup for 2026 schedule

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and Coach Kellen Moore are satisfied with how the New Orleans Saints 2026 schedule shaped up from a logistical standpoint. Loomis said the trip to Paris and 20-year anniversary of the Caesars Superdome re-opening aligned nicely, while Moore also noted that the preseason schedule allows for the joint practice work he desired. SEE MORE>>

Drew Brees receives honorary doctorate from Purdue University

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Super Bowl XLIV champion and Saints legend Drew Brees now can add doctor to his already overflowing resume. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
2 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
3 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
4 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
5 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
6 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
7 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
8 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
9 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
10 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
11 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
12 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
13 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
14 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
15 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
16 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
17 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
18 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
19 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
20 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
21 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
22 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
23 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
24 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
25 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
26 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
27 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
28 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
29 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
30 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
31 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
32 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
33 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
34 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
35 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
36 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
37 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
38 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
39 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
40 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
41 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
42 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
43 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
44 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
45 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
46 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
47 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
48 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
49 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
50 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
51 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
52 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
53 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
54 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
55 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
56 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
57 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
58 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
59 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
60 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
61 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
62 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
63 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
64 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
65 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
66 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
67 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
68 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
69 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
70 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
71 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
72 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
73 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
74 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
75 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
76 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
77 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
78 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
79 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
80 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
81 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
82 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
83 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
84 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.
85 / 85

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and a host of current Saints players, personnel and Saints legends took part in the Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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