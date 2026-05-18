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Drew Brees receives honorary doctorate from Purdue University

Brees awarded with honorary Doctor of Business from the Mitch Daniels School of Business

May 18, 2026 at 11:06 AM
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Purdue University/Becky Robiños

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Super Bowl XLIV champion and Saints legend Drew Brees now can add doctor to his already overflowing resume.

Brees received an honorary Doctor of Business from the Mitch Daniels School of Business at his alma mater Purdue University on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Brees earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 2001. During his collegiate career, he was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and two-time first team all-conference selection and set school and conference passing records. He also led the Boilermakers to the school's first Rose Bowl appearance in 34 years.

In his NFL career, Brees was a two-time AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, named to 13 Pro Bowls, five AP All-Pro teams, was the AP 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the 2006 co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Over 20 seasons, he appeared in 287 regular season games with 286 starts and completed 7,142-of-10,551 passes (67.7 percent) for 80,358 yards, 571 touchdowns and a 98.7 passer rating. He set numerous NFL passing records and retired as the league's all-time leader in passing yardage (80,358), completions (7,142) passing attempts (10,551), ranked second in career completion percentage (67.7 percent) and touchdown passes (571) and fifth in passer rating (98.7).

He will be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026 on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

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