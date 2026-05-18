Drew Brees receives honorary doctorate from Purdue University

In his NFL career, Brees was a two-time AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, named to 13 Pro Bowls, five AP All-Pro teams, was the AP 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the 2006 co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Over 20 seasons, he appeared in 287 regular season games with 286 starts and completed 7,142-of-10,551 passes (67.7 percent) for 80,358 yards, 571 touchdowns and a 98.7 passer rating. He set numerous NFL passing records and retired as the league's all-time leader in passing yardage (80,358), completions (7,142) passing attempts (10,551), ranked second in career completion percentage (67.7 percent) and touchdown passes (571) and fifth in passer rating (98.7).