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Morning Break: Saints evaluate key priorities ahead of OTAs

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, May 27

May 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Five pressing questions for the New Orleans Saints as they begin OTA practices to prep for 2026 season

Kellen Moore's first offseason as coach of the New Orleans Saints was dominated by a quarterback competition. There were other priorities — namely, laying the foundation for how he wanted to run the Saints — but most of the day-to-day work involved dividing reps and closely monitoring his passers' performance. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Most underappreciated NFL players: Top candidate for each NFC team in 2026 season

What makes a player underappreciated? That's a sliding scale, to be sure, but the basic goal here is to give more love to those who deserve it. In a 32-team league with 53-man rosters, it's impossible to properly praise ALL quality contributors. But as we head into summer -- the NFL's slow season -- it's a perfect time to check some of those boxes. SEE MORE>>

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Gear up for Saints Training Camp 2026 with the official collection!

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SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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