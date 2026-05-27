Morning Break: Saints evaluate key priorities ahead of OTAs

Saints News from Nola.com
Five pressing questions for the New Orleans Saints as they begin OTA practices to prep for 2026 season
Kellen Moore's first offseason as coach of the New Orleans Saints was dominated by a quarterback competition. There were other priorities — namely, laying the foundation for how he wanted to run the Saints — but most of the day-to-day work involved dividing reps and closely monitoring his passers' performance. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
What makes a player underappreciated? That's a sliding scale, to be sure, but the basic goal here is to give more love to those who deserve it. In a 32-team league with 53-man rosters, it's impossible to properly praise ALL quality contributors. But as we head into summer -- the NFL's slow season -- it's a perfect time to check some of those boxes. SEE MORE>>