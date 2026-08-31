Kicker Daniel Carlson made most of limited preseason time with New Orleans Saints

Add and subtract

New Orleans claimed tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden off waivers Monday from the Bears and Colts, respectively. In a corresponding move, the Saints released tight end Treyton Welch and receiver Kevin Austin. Moore said he wants to re-sign Welch and Austin to the practice squad. New Orleans has four receivers on the active roster (Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown), but two others (Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Trey Palmer) were announced among Monday's practice squad signees.

"We'll just keep working through the roster, it'll take a few more days to probably feel more stabilized," Moore said.

Stay ready

Each of the 12 players signed to the practice squad Monday was with the Saints for all or part of training camp. With that comes expectations.

"What you like is, a lot of these guys we've spent time with them and inevitably, no matter how an NFL season goes, you're going to need more than just the initial 53," Moore said. "These guys are going to have expectations on them because at some point, they're going to be called upon to go play."

An A.K. and Cam update

The team will have more clarity next week on the availability of running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring) for the regular-season opener against Detroit on Sept. 13.

Jordan, the franchise all-time leader in sacks, has missed two games in his 15-year career — one due to COVID protocol and the other with an orbital bone fracture. Kamara, the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns, has missed 13 games the last three seasons.

"We'll see how this week goes, we'll probably have a better idea at the end of next week," Moore said. "We'll have a couple of practices this week and then next week, we should have a good idea with what workload those guys are able to do and that will project us into what Week 1 will look like."

Neither will participate in on-field work this week.

Three isn't a crowd

New Orleans kept three quarterbacks on the 53 — starter Tyler Shough and backups Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson.