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Kicker Daniel Carlson made most of limited preseason time with New Orleans Saints

"Daniel is going to do a great job for us"

Aug 31, 2026 at 05:20 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Spencer Rattler, QB #2
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Spencer Rattler, QB #2

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wilson, QB #4
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wilson, QB #4

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kendre Miller, RB #5
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kendre Miller, RB #5

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyler Shough, QB #6
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyler Shough, QB #6

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jonas Sanker, S #7
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jonas Sanker, S #7

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Olave, WR #12
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Olave, WR #12

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Devaughn Vele, WR #14
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Devaughn Vele, WR #14

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Ryan Wright, P #17
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Ryan Wright, P #17

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Bryce Lance, WR #18
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Bryce Lance, WR #18

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Barion Brown, WR/RS #19
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Barion Brown, WR/RS #19

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Pete Werner, LB #20
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Pete Werner, LB #20

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Justin Reid, S #21
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Justin Reid, S #21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Julian Blackmon, S #23
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Julian Blackmon, S #23

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Danny Stutsman, LB #28
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Danny Stutsman, LB #28

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Quincy Riley, CB #29
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Quincy Riley, CB #29

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Audric Estimé, RB #30
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Audric Estimé, RB #30

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jordan Howden, DB #31
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jordan Howden, DB #31

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jayden Price, CB #38
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jayden Price, CB #38

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Alvin Kamara, RB #41

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mike Reid, CB #42
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mike Reid, CB #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Daniel Carlson, K #48
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Daniel Carlson, K #48

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wood, LS #49
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wood, LS #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Christen Miller, DL #52
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Christen Miller, DL #52

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kaden Elliss, LB #55
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kaden Elliss, LB #55

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Rumph II, LB #58
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Rumph II, LB #58

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jeremiah Wright, G #65
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jeremiah Wright, G #65

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. William Sherman, G #66
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

William Sherman, G #66

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Asim Richards, OL #72
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Asim Richards, OL #72

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Taliese Fuaga, T #75
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Taliese Fuaga, T #75

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. David Edwards, G #76
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

David Edwards, G #76

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Erik McCoy, C/G #78
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Erik McCoy, C/G #78

Ella Hall/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Juwan Johnson, TE #83
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Juwan Johnson, TE #83

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Noah Fant, TE #87
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Noah Fant, TE #87

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Oscar Delp, TE #88
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Oscar Delp, TE #88

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Vernon Broughton, DL #91
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Vernon Broughton, DL #91

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Davon Godchaux, DL #92
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Davon Godchaux, DL #92

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Nathan Shepherd, DL #93
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Nathan Shepherd, DL #93

Jason Behnken/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cam Jordan, Edge #94
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cam Jordan, Edge #94

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. John Ridgeway III, DL #95
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

John Ridgeway III, DL #95

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Carl Granderson, Edge #96
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Carl Granderson, Edge #96

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Khristian Boyd, DL #97
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Khristian Boyd, DL #97

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyree Wilson, Edge #98
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyree Wilson, Edge #98

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chase Young, Edge #99
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chase Young, Edge #99

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Colby Wooden, DT
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Colby Wooden, DT

AP Photo
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mason Murphy, T
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mason Murphy, T

AP Photo
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Daniel Carlson didn't have much time with the New Orleans Saints after joining the team a few days before the last preseason game, but the veteran kicker made the most of it.

Carlson made the Saints' 53-man roster after converting 38- and 53-yard field goal attempts in the 27-24 win against Dallas, the latter proving to be the game winner.

The former two-time All-Pro signed with New Orleans on Aug. 24, participated in practice at Tulane two days later, and kicked in the preseason game against Dallas two days after that as he nudged ahead of Charlie Smyth and Tanner Brown, who'd been competing since Brown signed in June.

All three had strong showings at Tulane — Brown made all eight attempts, Smyth and Carlson made 7 of 8 — but Carlson, an All-Pro in 2021 and '22, made the only two field goals New Orleans attempted against the Cowboys.

"We really only had two (kicking) days with Daniel, and so obviously feel like he showed himself well," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "Made a nice kick at Dallas. More time on task will be beneficial for him. Those are tough decisions — Tanner is a kicker in this league, Charlie is a kicker in this league, I think we had some really good guys there. Daniel is going to do a great job for us."

Smyth, after being released Sunday, was added to the Saints' practice squad Monday. As an Irish native, he qualifies for an international exemption spot via the International Player Pathway program.

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Add and subtract

New Orleans claimed tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden off waivers Monday from the Bears and Colts, respectively. In a corresponding move, the Saints released tight end Treyton Welch and receiver Kevin Austin. Moore said he wants to re-sign Welch and Austin to the practice squad. New Orleans has four receivers on the active roster (Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown), but two others (Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Trey Palmer) were announced among Monday's practice squad signees.

"We'll just keep working through the roster, it'll take a few more days to probably feel more stabilized," Moore said.

Stay ready

Each of the 12 players signed to the practice squad Monday was with the Saints for all or part of training camp. With that comes expectations.

"What you like is, a lot of these guys we've spent time with them and inevitably, no matter how an NFL season goes, you're going to need more than just the initial 53," Moore said. "These guys are going to have expectations on them because at some point, they're going to be called upon to go play."

An A.K. and Cam update

The team will have more clarity next week on the availability of running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring) for the regular-season opener against Detroit on Sept. 13.

Jordan, the franchise all-time leader in sacks, has missed two games in his 15-year career — one due to COVID protocol and the other with an orbital bone fracture. Kamara, the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns, has missed 13 games the last three seasons.

"We'll see how this week goes, we'll probably have a better idea at the end of next week," Moore said. "We'll have a couple of practices this week and then next week, we should have a good idea with what workload those guys are able to do and that will project us into what Week 1 will look like."

Neither will participate in on-field work this week.

Three isn't a crowd

New Orleans kept three quarterbacks on the 53 — starter Tyler Shough and backups Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson.

"I'd say they earned it," Moore said. "Not every team carries three on the active roster, and all three of those guys earned the opportunity to be on the 53. We've got three really good QBs."

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